Nokia X5 Leaked Images Ahead of Launch Hint at Notch Display, Dual Cameras

Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus is expected to launch in China earlier today. The company shared an invite for a launch, with no mention or hint of any device. The details suggest that the Nokia X5 is going to be unveiled today at 5:30 PM (8 PM in China). Ahead of the launch, image renders of the upcoming Nokia X5 was spotted by SuomiMobiili.fi on Chinese social media website Baidu. The new images show the Nokia X5 sporting an iPhone X-like full-screen display with a notch.It is rumoured that the X5 will be called the Nokia 5.1 Plus when it arrives on the global scene. It will have Helio P60 and as per previous reports, will have the MediaTek chipset which will mostly be coupled 3GB or 4GB RAM. It is also believed that the Nokia smartphone will have a notch display (revealed in TENAA listing). The screen will mostly probably come with HD+ resolution with a ratio of 19:9. The dual camera setup at the rear will be 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel and the smartphone will probably have a 3,000 mAh battery unit.Prices for the Nokia X5 are likely to start from CNY800 for the most affordable variant and could go up to CNY 1,000. In Indian Rupees, this translates to around Rs 8,500 for the affordable variant and Rs 10,400 for the top end variant which can make this smartphone quite a bargain in India.