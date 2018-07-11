English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
logo
»
1-min read

Nokia X5 Leaked Images Ahead of Launch Hint at Notch Display, Dual Cameras

The new images show the Nokia X5 sporting an iPhone X-like full-screen display with a notch.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2018, 2:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nokia X5 Leaked Images Ahead of Launch Hint at Notch Display, Dual Cameras
Nokia X5 Leaked Images Ahead of Launch Hint at Notch Display, Dual Cameras (image: Baidu)
Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus is expected to launch in China earlier today. The company shared an invite for a launch, with no mention or hint of any device. The details suggest that the Nokia X5 is going to be unveiled today at 5:30 PM (8 PM in China). Ahead of the launch, image renders of the upcoming Nokia X5 was spotted by SuomiMobiili.fi on Chinese social media website Baidu. The new images show the Nokia X5 sporting an iPhone X-like full-screen display with a notch.

Also Read: Listen: This Spooky Audio Represents The Plasma Waves Interaction Between Saturn And Its Moon 'Enceladus'

It is rumoured that the X5 will be called the Nokia 5.1 Plus when it arrives on the global scene. It will have Helio P60 and as per previous reports, will have the MediaTek chipset which will mostly be coupled 3GB or 4GB RAM. It is also believed that the Nokia smartphone will have a notch display (revealed in TENAA listing). The screen will mostly probably come with HD+ resolution with a ratio of 19:9. The dual camera setup at the rear will be 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel and the smartphone will probably have a 3,000 mAh battery unit.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rendered Image Shows Similarity to Galaxy Note 8

Prices for the Nokia X5 are likely to start from CNY800 for the most affordable variant and could go up to CNY 1,000. In Indian Rupees, this translates to around Rs 8,500 for the affordable variant and Rs 10,400 for the top end variant which can make this smartphone quite a bargain in India.

Also Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery