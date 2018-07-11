English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nokia X5 Leaked Images Ahead of Launch Hint at Notch Display, Dual Cameras
The new images show the Nokia X5 sporting an iPhone X-like full-screen display with a notch.
Nokia X5 Leaked Images Ahead of Launch Hint at Notch Display, Dual Cameras (image: Baidu)
Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus is expected to launch in China earlier today. The company shared an invite for a launch, with no mention or hint of any device. The details suggest that the Nokia X5 is going to be unveiled today at 5:30 PM (8 PM in China). Ahead of the launch, image renders of the upcoming Nokia X5 was spotted by SuomiMobiili.fi on Chinese social media website Baidu. The new images show the Nokia X5 sporting an iPhone X-like full-screen display with a notch.
Also Read: Listen: This Spooky Audio Represents The Plasma Waves Interaction Between Saturn And Its Moon 'Enceladus'
It is rumoured that the X5 will be called the Nokia 5.1 Plus when it arrives on the global scene. It will have Helio P60 and as per previous reports, will have the MediaTek chipset which will mostly be coupled 3GB or 4GB RAM. It is also believed that the Nokia smartphone will have a notch display (revealed in TENAA listing). The screen will mostly probably come with HD+ resolution with a ratio of 19:9. The dual camera setup at the rear will be 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel and the smartphone will probably have a 3,000 mAh battery unit.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rendered Image Shows Similarity to Galaxy Note 8
Prices for the Nokia X5 are likely to start from CNY800 for the most affordable variant and could go up to CNY 1,000. In Indian Rupees, this translates to around Rs 8,500 for the affordable variant and Rs 10,400 for the top end variant which can make this smartphone quite a bargain in India.
Also Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
Also Read: Listen: This Spooky Audio Represents The Plasma Waves Interaction Between Saturn And Its Moon 'Enceladus'
It is rumoured that the X5 will be called the Nokia 5.1 Plus when it arrives on the global scene. It will have Helio P60 and as per previous reports, will have the MediaTek chipset which will mostly be coupled 3GB or 4GB RAM. It is also believed that the Nokia smartphone will have a notch display (revealed in TENAA listing). The screen will mostly probably come with HD+ resolution with a ratio of 19:9. The dual camera setup at the rear will be 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel and the smartphone will probably have a 3,000 mAh battery unit.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rendered Image Shows Similarity to Galaxy Note 8
Prices for the Nokia X5 are likely to start from CNY800 for the most affordable variant and could go up to CNY 1,000. In Indian Rupees, this translates to around Rs 8,500 for the affordable variant and Rs 10,400 for the top end variant which can make this smartphone quite a bargain in India.
Also Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
-
Imprtance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Imprtance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Sings Ranbir Kapoor's Song, Internet Promptly Breaks; Watch
- Renault Kwid Hatchback Awarded Zero Star Safety Rating in ASEAN NCAP Crash Test [Video]
- Listen: This Spooky Audio Represents The Plasma Waves Interaction Between Saturn And Its Moon 'Enceladus'
- Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner Recalled in India Due to Faulty Fuel Part
- Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Pose For a Perfect Family Photo With Their Daughter Radhya; See Pics