Nokia X5 With 5.86-inch Notched Display And Dual Rear Cameras Launched

Finnish brand Nokia has finally launched its new device Nokia X5 in China today. The device has been priced at CNY 999 (approx Rs 10,200) for the base variant and CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 14,300) for the high-end variant. The phone has an all-glass body and will be available in three colour variants: Black, Blue and White. Similar to the Nokia X6, this device comes with a notch on the top and a narrow chin for an edge-to-edge display. The new Nokia phone is the second phone in the Nokia X-series this year and comes not too long after the Nokia X6. The phone will be available in China from July 19 in Black, White and Blue colour options. it is speculated that the Nokia X5 will indeed launch in markets outside China as Nokia 5.1 Plus.Nokia X5 features a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a notch on top. The screen has a 19:9 screen aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. Nokia X5 will be available in two storage options – 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage. The internal space is expandable via a microSD card support. On the software front, the dual-SIM smartphone runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo and will also be upgradable to Android P.In terms of optics, the Nokia X5 houses a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary with LED Flash, PDAF and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for AI portrait shots. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera for video calling and selfies with AI-powered features. The front camera comes with AI-powered Face Unlock feature. Nokia X5 houses a 3060mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone supports Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C among others.