Nokia X5 With Notch Display, Dual Cameras Could Arrive in China on July 18

Finnish brand Nokia is all set to announce the Nokia X5 in China July 18. The launch event will begin at 11:30 IST (2 PM in Beijing). The launch of the Nokia X5 has been announced by Nokia Mobiles on the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo. Prices for the Nokia X5 are likely to start from CNY800 for the most affordable variant and could go up to CNY 1,000. In Indian Rupees, this translates to around Rs 8,500 for the affordable variant and Rs 10,400 for the top end variant which can make this smartphone quite a bargain in India.Ahead of the launch, image renders of the upcoming Nokia X5 was spotted by SuomiMobiili.fi on Chinese social media website Baidu. The new images show the Nokia X5 sporting an iPhone X-like full-screen display with a notch. The X5 will be called the Nokia 5.1 Plus when it arrives on the global scene. It will have Helio P60 and as per previous reports, will have the MediaTek chipset which will mostly be coupled 3GB or 4GB RAM.It is also believed that the Nokia smartphone will have a notch display (revealed in TENAA listing). The screen will most probably come with HD+ resolution with a ratio of 19:9. The dual camera setup at the rear will be 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel and the smartphone will probably have a 3,000 mAh battery unit.