Nokia X6 Launch Confirmed For May 16: All We Know so Far
Nokia X6 is set to launch as a mid-range device by HMD Global.
Nokia X6 leaked image ahead if its launch. (Image: Weibo)
Nokia X6 has been the subject of many reports on the Internet recently. The upcoming smartphone by HMD Global was expected to launch sometime in May as per earlier reports. Now the company has started sending out media invites for an event scheduled to take place on May 16 and the invite also confirms that Nokia will be launching its highly anticipated smartphone on the date. As per the reports till date, the new Nokia X6 will sport an iPhone X like notch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.
As for the specifications of the Nokia X6, reports indicate that the Nokia X6 will carry a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be available in two different variants including one powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and another by A MediaTek P60 soc. The base variant of the Nokia smartphone will carry a 4GB RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. The display used on the Nokia X6 is in such a way that the smartphone will come with negligible bezels. At the back, the Nokia X6 will sport a dual camera setup and an LED Flash just below it. The overall design of the back of the Nokia X6 seems to be similar to the Nokia 7 Plus. As for its optics, the Nokia X6 is expected to feature a dual camera setup with Carl Zeiss optics used in its two 12-megapixel lenses.
Reports suggest that the Nokia X6 will come with a price tag of CNY 1599 (~Rs 16,800) for its 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and CNY 1799 (~Rs 19,000) for its 6GB RAM, 128GB storage option. As of now, it is not sure if the device will make its way to India. If it does, this will be another mid-range smartphone by Nokia in the Indian market, just like the Nokia 6 (2018).
Reports suggest that the Nokia X6 will come with a price tag of CNY 1599 (~Rs 16,800) for its 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and CNY 1799 (~Rs 19,000) for its 6GB RAM, 128GB storage option. As of now, it is not sure if the device will make its way to India. If it does, this will be another mid-range smartphone by Nokia in the Indian market, just like the Nokia 6 (2018).
