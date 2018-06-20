English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nokia X6 Might Soon Reach The Global Market, Hints Bluetooth Certification Listing
To date, the Nokia X6 is exclusive to China.
The recent listing of the Nokia X6 on some Bluetooth certification websites hint at a global rollout soon. (Image: Weibo)
HMD Global unveiled its Nokia X6 smartphone in China last month as a mid-range smartphone. The device was launched as the first smartphone from the house of Nokia to come with a notch display. At the time of its launch, the Nokia X6 was priced at CNY 1299 (~Rs 13,800) and was exclusive to Chinese market. Recent reports on the smartphone, however, hint at a potential global rollout of the Nokia smartphone soon.
After the company held a poll on its Twitter handle earlier asking people if they would like to see the Nokia X6 in their own countries other than China, Juho Sarvoikas had promised the global rollout of the device soon. Now, a recent listing of the Nokia X6 on a Bluetooth certification website confirms its global availability soon.
On Bluetooth certification websites, Nokia X6 can be spotted in two different variants with model numbers TA-1083 and TA-1116. The latter was spotted on the Russian and Taiwanese certification websites earlier, hinting at an early launch in these two countries. It is assumed that Nokia might bring the device to India soon afterwards.
Nokia X6 Specifications
The Nokia X6 features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280×1,080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. In terms of optics, the Nokia X6 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16MP autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia X6 also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.
Nokia X6 houses a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging and also supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone also has 3.5mm headphone jack slot and comes with a single microphone. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and the company also announced it will be among the first phones to get Android P as well.
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
