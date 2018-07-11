English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nokia X6 Polar White Variant Goes on Sale in China
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options.
Nokia X6 (Image: Weibo)
HMD Global, back in May, launched the Nokia X6 in the Chinese market. It has now decided to launch a new colour option for the X6. The Polar White variant of the X6 has now on sale in China. The variant is priced at CNY 1,699 which translates to around Rs 17,600. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage space. According to a report by Gizmochina, the X6 is available via China’s jd.com.
Also, the device could possibly be launched as the Nokia 6.1 in global markets. As per a post by Nokia on Weibo, the smartphone would also have a software update which will give users the ability to hide certain apps from the desktop of the handset. Nokia’s X6 boasts of a full-screen display similar to the Apple iPhone X with a notch on top as well. This would be Nokia’s second smartphone to feature an edge-to-edge design after the Nokia 7 Plus.
The Nokia X6 features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280 × 1,080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. In terms of optics, the Nokia X6 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16MP autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia X6 also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.
Nokia X6 houses a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging and also supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone also has 3.5mm headphone jack slot and comes with a single microphone. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and the company also announced it will be among the first phones to get Android P as well.
