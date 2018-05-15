Nokia X6 Price, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of May 16 Launch in China

HMD Global is all set to launch its upcoming device Nokia X or also known as Nokia X6 on May 16, which is tomorrow in China. With just a day to go for the launch, Nokia X6 prices are now leaked on China’s Weibo, which indicates the Nokia X6 will retail at Yuan 1499, which is around Rs 15,000 for the smartphone. As per the reports till date, the new Nokia X6 will sport an iPhone X like notch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. By the images and posters shared online, it looks like HMD Global has gone for a glass back with the Nokia X6, similar to Nokia 8 Sirocco.As for the specifications of the Nokia X6, reports indicate that the Nokia X6 will carry a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be available in two different variants including one powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and another by A MediaTek P60 soc. The base variant of the Nokia smartphone will carry a 4GB RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. The display used on the Nokia X6 is in such a way that the smartphone will come with negligible bezels. At the back, the Nokia X6 will sport a dual camera setup and an LED Flash just below it. The overall design of the back of the Nokia X6 seems to be similar to the Nokia 7 Plus. As for its optics, the Nokia X6 is expected to feature a dual camera setup with Carl Zeiss optics used in its two 12-megapixel lenses.Also Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review | Is it the Best Under Rs 30,000?