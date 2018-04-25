Nokia X6 To Launch on April 27 With a 5.8-inch Display And Dual Cameras

HMD Global will be launching two smartphones in its Nokia X-series on April 27. According to earlier leaks, the launch date was out for the new X series smartphones. New leaks reveal the specifications and render of one of the phones that will be launched - the Nokia X6. It looks very similar to the Nokia 7 Plus and has an iPhone X like display. Chinese website Weibo states that the Nokia X6 will come with a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display. The display will also have an aspect ratio of 19:9. There will also be two processors that will be used on the Nokia X6 depending on markets. One will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and the other will be a MediaTek P60 processor.There will also be two storage variants — 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM, 128GB inbuilt storage.Also Watch: Nokia 6 (2018) Review: A Smooth Performer in a Striking New DesignLike many Nokia phones of 2018, the Nokia X6 is expected to sport a dual-camera setup with Carl Zeiss lens. The dual-camera set up will consist of a 12-megapixel sensor. The Nokia X6 will run on stock android 8.1 Oreo and there will be a fingerprint sensor as well. Nokia X6 will be a smartphone that's expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 for both the variants.