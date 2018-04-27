English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia X6 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Dual Camera Leaked Ahead of Launch: Price, Specifications And More
HMD Global looks set to bring two new smartphones under its Nokia line-up and here is what one of them looks like.
Nokia X6. (Image: Weibo)
HMD Global seems set to introduce two new smartphone offerings in its Nokia X line-up today. however, leaks surrounding the two smartphones have been doing the rounds on the Internet since long now. Recently, new reports around one of the two smartphones have surfaced online and this time, the reports reveal the specifications and renders of the Nokia X6, one of the two upcoming smartphones. as per these reports, the Nokia 6 will sport and an iPhone X-like notch display and at the back will sport a look similar to the Nokia 7 Plus which was launched back in February.
A recent post on Weibo claims that the Nokia X6 will carry a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be available in two different variants including one powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and another by A MediaTek P60 soc. The base variant of the Nokia smartphone will carry a 4GB RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.
Also read: Top 5 Red Smartphones: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo and More
The display used on the Nokia X6 is in such a way that the smartphone will come with negligible bezels. At the back, the Nokia X6 will sport a dual camera setup and an LED Flash just below it. The overall design of the back of the Nokia X6 seems to be similar to the Nokia 7 Plus. As for its optics, the Nokia X6 is expected to feature a dual camera setup with Carl Zeiss optics used in its two 12-megapixel lenses.
Reports suggest that the Nokia X6 will come with a price tag of CNY 1599 (~Rs 16,800) for its 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and CNY 1799 (~Rs 19,000) for its 6GB RAM, 128GB storage option. As of now, it is not sure of the device will make its way to India. If it does, this will be another mid-range smartphone by Nokia in the Indian market, just like the Nokia 6 (2018).
Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature
Also Watch
A recent post on Weibo claims that the Nokia X6 will carry a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be available in two different variants including one powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and another by A MediaTek P60 soc. The base variant of the Nokia smartphone will carry a 4GB RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.
Also read: Top 5 Red Smartphones: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo and More
The display used on the Nokia X6 is in such a way that the smartphone will come with negligible bezels. At the back, the Nokia X6 will sport a dual camera setup and an LED Flash just below it. The overall design of the back of the Nokia X6 seems to be similar to the Nokia 7 Plus. As for its optics, the Nokia X6 is expected to feature a dual camera setup with Carl Zeiss optics used in its two 12-megapixel lenses.
Reports suggest that the Nokia X6 will come with a price tag of CNY 1599 (~Rs 16,800) for its 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and CNY 1799 (~Rs 19,000) for its 6GB RAM, 128GB storage option. As of now, it is not sure of the device will make its way to India. If it does, this will be another mid-range smartphone by Nokia in the Indian market, just like the Nokia 6 (2018).
Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU
- As Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding Rumours Take Flight, Here's What The Actor Has To Say On Her Idea of Marriage
- Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Wrap Up Kashmir Shoot, Head To Leh On Bikes
- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Available in India Today At Rs 67,490: Here's All You Need To Know