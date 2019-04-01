English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia X71 With 48-Megapixel Camera, Punch-Hole Selfie Camera Leaks
The Nokia X71 has made an appearance on Geekbench, giving us a hint of what we can expect when the phone goes official.
HMD Global is expected to make an announcement tomorrow (April 2) in Taiwan. Reports say that the company will be showcasing a new device and various leaks point to the Nokia X71 which could be announced as the 8.1 Plus globally, while some say that it could be the Nokia 6.2.
The Nokia X71 has made an appearance on Geekbench, giving us a hint of what we can expect when the phone goes official. The listing suggests that it will be running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU with 6GB of RAM. Now the Snapdragon 660 is getting old, and considering the Nokia 8.1 was powered by a 710, we think it's a little odd that the company is downgrading on power. Additionally, it is being said that the 6GB variant will be limited to Asian markets, so maybe there will be a higher memory model, or a lower one. The handset will be running on Android 9.0 Pie and it is presumably an Android One phone, like all recent Nokia handsets.
The interesting bit is that the X71 will feature three cameras at the back. According to a separate leak by Nokibar, the handset will have a 6.4-inch FullHD+ display with a punch-hole selfie camera and the back there will be a triple camera with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple camera setup on the back, and 3500mAh battery.
The upcoming Nokia X71 smartphone (not Nokia 6.2)https://t.co/v4JENNksXb pic.twitter.com/40vBRTqkgM
— nokibar (@baidunokibar) March 31, 2019
The interesting bit is that the X71 will feature three cameras at the back. According to a separate leak by Nokibar, the handset will have a 6.4-inch FullHD+ display with a punch-hole selfie camera and the back there will be a triple camera with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple camera setup on the back, and 3500mAh battery.
