Nokia X71 With 48-Megapixel Triple Camera, Punch-Hole Display Goes Official

HMD Global announced a new smartphone today at a special event in Taiwan. The all-new Nokia X71, which had leaked on multiple occasions, is now official. The handset goes on to be the first Nokia phone with a punch-hole display. It is also the company’s first handset to have a triple camera at the back with a 48-megapixel sensor.The Nokia X71 looks a lot like the recent line of smartphones from HMD with a glass finish and rounded corners. There’s a 6.39-inch FHD+ PureDisplay with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and a hole on the top left to accommodate the front camera. On the inside, there is a Snapdragon 660 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. It comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box and houses a 3,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging over USB Type-C. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, an LED power button breathing light and the usual connectivity features like WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS + GLONASS + Beidou, and so on.In the camera department there is a Zeiss-branded triple camera setup. The primary sensor offers 48-megapixel resolution and an f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel f/2.4 secondary depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel f/2.0 camera placed.The Nokia X71 is priced at NTD 11,990 (Rs 27,000 approx) in Taiwan. We don’t have any confirmation if HMD will sell this device globally, but from what we have heard, this one could go on to be the Nokia 6.2. Some say that it could be named as the Nokia 8.1 Plus, but considering the 8.1 ran on a Snapdragon 710, it seems unlikely.