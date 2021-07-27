Nokia XR20, C30 and Nokia 6310 Phones Launched: Price, Specs and More

Nokia Mobile brand licensee HDM Global has unveiled new phones that include Nokia XR20, Nokia C30, and a feature phone dubbed Nokia 6310 (2021). The company has revealed that at least Nokia 6310 (2021) will launch in India later, while details about the remaining two are unclear.

The Nokia XR20 has a ruggedised casing, which is MIL-STD810H-certified to withstand drops from 1.8 meters and is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The Nokia C30 is designed for entry-level smartphone users that runs on Android 11 (Go Edition). The Nokia 6310 (2021) feature phone gets Wi-Fi support and three colour options.

Starting with the Nokia XR20, the smartphone is “designed for the long run" with three years of OS upgrades. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 550 nits of peak brightness and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. HDM Global claims the phone works even with wet fingers or gloves. Under the hood, it carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The dual rear cameras come inside a square-shaped module that features a distinct design. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 13-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The Nokia XR20 comes in Granite and Ultra Blue colours.

Other notable features of the phone include Android 11, 5G, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Nokia XR20 carries a price tag of $550 (approx Rs 41,000).

On the other hand, the Nokia C30 sports a 6.82-inch HD+ display and runs on Android 11 (Go edition) out of the box. Under the hood, it carries an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone’s dual rear camera setup houses a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s also a 5-megapixel selfie inside the waterdrop-style notch at the front. Other notable features of the Nokia C30 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging. The Nokia C30 price starts at EUR 99 (roughly Rs 8,700) and the details about the 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 32GB, and 3GB + 64GB configurations remain unclear.

Lastly, we have the Nokia 6310 (2021) feature phone that runs on S30+ and carries a 2.8-inch QVGA display. It comes with preloaded the iconic Snake game and includes a built-in LED Torch. Under the hood, there’s a Unisoc 6531F SoC, and at the back, we get a 0.3-megapixel camera. Further, the phone has a Micro-USB port for charging and a 1,150mAh battery that is touted to last for “weeks." As mentioned, it supports Wi-Fi and comes in Yello, Green, and Black colours. The Nokia 6310 (2021) is priced at EUR 40, which is roughly Rs 3,500.

