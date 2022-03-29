Nokia XR20 Smartphone Now Getting Upgraded To Android 12: All Details

The Nokia XR20 smartphone is getting the Android 12 update this week. Many users across different countries have shared the screenshot of the update rolling out on their devices. Nokia XR20 from HMD Global is a rugged smartphone and was promised to get Android 12 by the company when it launched in 2021.

In India, the device was introduced for a hefty price tag of Rs 46,999 which made it less appealing to buyers in the country.

Nokia XR20 Android 12 Update

HMD Global is yet to release official details about the Nokia XR20 Android 12 update, but a wider rollout suggests the phone will be getting the new version in India very soon. Users who have got the Android 12 update have talked about receiving the February 2022 security firmware along with the new features of the version.

Considering we’re coming to the end of March 2022, the update rollout feels a bit outdated. Nokia talked about giving Nokia XR20 three years of OS updates and four years of software support. We hope the company can meet its promise.

HMD Global was all about fast updates when it came out with Android phones a few years back. But the pandemic has definitely slowed down the systems at the firm, which has also resulted in a lack of updates for a lot of its devices. The company recently talked about focusing on budget products and has no plans to enter the flagship market for some time. But we are hoping other Nokia phones get the Android 12 update at the earliest.

Nokia XR20 Specifications

Nokia XR20 has a modest set of features, but its main focus was durability thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, polymer composite body, military standard rating, and IP68 rating. It is powered by Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, paired with 6GB RAM. It offers 128GB storage which is further expandable up to 512GB.

The phone has a 4,630mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging and 15W wireless charging speed.

