NordPass Report Says '123456' Most Used Password of 2020, Followed By '123456789' and 'picture1'

Known password manager NordPass has launched its annual report where the company has revealed the most used passwords of 2020. In its report, NordPass said that '123456' was the most common password in 2020 and that it was breached more than 23 million times. After '123456,' '123456789' came in as the second most-used password of 2020, while 'picture1' takes the third spot. NordPass top 200 most common passwords report was released earlier this week, and said some passwords took as much as 3 years to get cracked with most of them taking less than a second to crack.

Now, the report indicates that things have not changed much since 2015, as back then a report had said that '123456' was the most used password, followed by 'password,' which has taken the fourth spot in NordPass' 2020 report. The report said that it took less than a second for attackers to crack the most used passwords, with the maximum amount of time taken going up to 3 years. Among some other most commonly used passwords according to the NordPass report were 'picture1,' '111111,' '1234,' 'iloveyou', 'aaron431,' 'password1,' and 'qqww1122.'

According to the NordPass report, 'aaron431' was the most used name in a password with over 90,000 users and chocolate was the most used food item with 21,409 users opting for the word in their passwords. More than 37,000 people used 'Pokemon' in their passwords. Among the top 200 passwords shared in the report, 'angel1' came last with 15,786 usages and 258,800 exposures. This also took less than a second to crack. Second last was 'thomas' with 15,817 users opting for it and 290,204 exposures. Click here to access the full NordPass 2020 report.