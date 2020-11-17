Northeast Esports League by Nodwin Gaming Gets Red Bull as Official Partner

Nodwin Gaming, the India-based esport company, is officially partnering with its longtime ally, Red Bull for the ongoing Northeast Esports League gaming tournament. The development was shared by the company today, although the exact details of the collaboration between the two companies remain unclear. Recently, Nodwin announced the Northeast Esports Summit would have a prize pool of Rs 3.5 lakhs for titles such as Clash of Clans and Garena Free Fire. The gaming tournament that is restricted to participants from North-East India kickstarted last month, while the fourth and final qualifier commenced last week and will be open till November 23.

Following the final qualifier this month, the Northeast Esports Summit will directly advance to the grand final that will take place on December 5-6. Nodwin has said that the Northeast Esports Summit grand finals will take place in two phases. The semi-finals will be played in a single-elimination round, and the finals will be best of three rounds. The ongoing gaming tournament is also sponsored by Airtel India Esports Tour and all the matches are available to stream on Airtel's Xstream platform and Nodwin's Facebook and YouTube handles. Earlier in May, Airtel and Nodwin entered into a partnership that involves several tournaments featuring titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Clash of Clans, Fifa, and more. Airtel is also the official promoters for Nodwin e-tournaments such as the India Premiership, Dreamhack India, KO Fight Nights and PAN Fest. Meanwhile, online gamers in India can view the leaderboard for titles like Clash of Clans, Fifa 2020, and more via its website.

Recently, Nodwin concluded its Valorant Agni Series 2020 featuring the first-person shooter title, Valorant and the tournament was won by Velocity Gaming. Earlier this year, Nodwin Gaming also joined hands with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to promote its safety campaign 'PlayApartTogether.' As part of the campaign, a team of gamers from Nodwin's community curated a list of their recommended games for different devices that includes mobiles, PCs and consoles. The company had said that through the curated titles, it aims to share WHO's message of safety and togetherness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.