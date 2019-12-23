Take the pledge to vote

Not All Google Pixel Users Have Received the December Update

A Twitter user complained that their Google Pixel 3XL had not received the December security patch update as yet and even the 'Check for Updates' button wasn't working.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
Earlier this month Google had announced that it would be launching "Pixel feature drop" every quarter to bring a new set of features and improvements to Pixel devices running on Android 10. However, after three weeks of the announcement, a report says that many Google Pixel owners haven't received the December system update. Google had promised that all Pixel phones eligible for an update should get them on time regardless of the location, however that does not seem to be the case.

Recently a Twitter user complained to the company that he had not received a security update for his Pixel 3XL. The person went on to add, "Whatever happened to the check for updates button actually working?"

In response to the user's complaint, Google posted, "Evan. We've started rolling out the December security patch update and your Pixel phone should receive it soon. Updates are released in phases and you'll receive a notification once it comes through. Appreciate your patience."

PhoneArena reports that the December update comes with the monthly security patch, functional patches that fix bugs and issues specific to certain Pixel models, and the first feature drop. Some of the features coming with the first feature drop include improved memory management allowing users to open more apps at one time. Another feature is the ability to add blur to photos already processed, even the ones which are very old. Users of Google Duo can also use this feature to blur the background and the camera will always keep them in the center of the frame.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
