1-min read

Not Galaxy S11, But Galaxy S20 Could be Samsung’s Next Flagship Lineup

Samsung could name its next flagship smartphone series releasing in 2020 the Galaxy S20 instead of the expected Galaxy S11.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
Not Galaxy S11, But Galaxy S20 Could be Samsung’s Next Flagship Lineup
Samsung Galaxy S11 plus leaked render (Image: CashKaro)

With the year 2019 coming to an end, smartphone companies are lining up their flagships for the year 2020. Samsung’s next flagship has created quite some buzz on its line-up. The company is reportedly going to come up with the successor of Galaxy S10 in February 2020. For days, it was speculated that Galaxy S11 will be Samsung’s next flagship line-up. However, it seems like the South Korean company has other plans on its mind.

According to a leak by tipster Ice Universe, the company might be launching Samsung Galaxy S20 in February next year. He tweeted, “Galaxy S20”, followed by, “Next year is 2020, and 20 is a new beginning.”

It is quite possible that the company has decided to call the next flagship as Galaxy S20 instead of calling it the Galaxy S11. Also, if that stands true, the new line-up will be the S20, 20 Plus, and S20 Pro. The description of Samsung’s next flagship, which was expected to be S11, has been revealed quite a number of times.

According to reports, Samsung’s next flagship phone will come with a 108-megapixel sensor with 9-to-1 Bayer technology. Along with the new Snapdragon 865 processor, the phone is also reported to have the ability to power 8K video recording.

Interestingly, as per the reports, the Samsung Galaxy S20 might support the Exynos 990 in Asia and Europe, while it might go with the Snapdragon 865 elsewhere.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
