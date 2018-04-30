English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Just Facebook, Twitter Also Sold Its User Data to Cambridge Analytica Researcher: Report
Kogan reportedly said the Twitter data had only been used to create "brand reports" and "survey extender tools" and that he had not violated Twitter's policies.
Now reports suggest that Twitter also sold its user data to Aleksander Kogan. (Image: Reuters)
After the Facebook data scandal, it has now come to notice that Twitter had also sold users' data to a Cambridge Analytica researcher who gathered the data of nearly 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge, The Sunday Telegraph reported. According to the report, Twitter sold public data access in 2015 to Aleksandr Kogan, then a psychology researcher with the University of Cambridge and his company Global Science Research (GSR).
The quiz app "thisisyourdigitallife" developed by Kogan and his firm, collected data from millions of Facebook users without their consent in 2014-2015. "GSR paid for one day of access in 2015, Twitter said and scooped up a 'random sample' of public tweets covering a period between December 2014 and April 2015. Twitter added that it 'did not find any access' to private information," the report noted.
Kogan reportedly said the Twitter data had only been used to create "brand reports" and "survey extender tools" and that he had not violated Twitter's policies.
"The most immediate concern is that GSR could theoretically have correlated Facebook and Twitter data. Still, this shows just how comprehensive the data collection was," Engadget reported.
Also read: Instagram Stories to Get Slow-Mo Recording, Reactions And Three Other Features: Report
Twitter, however, said it had banned GSR and Cambridge Analytica from buying data or running adverts on the website and that no private data had been accessed. "Twitter has also made the policy decision to off-board advertising from all accounts owned and operated by Cambridge Analytica. This decision is based on our determination that Cambridge Analytica operates using a business model that inherently conflicts with acceptable Twitter Ads business practices," The Telegraph reported, citing a Twitter spokesperson.
In a first interview after the Facebook data scandal broke out, Kogan told CBS News earlier this month that he was not sure whether he ever read Facebook's developer policy. "The idea that we stole the data, I think, is technically incorrect. I mean, they created these great tools for developers to collect the data. And they made it very easy. I mean, this was not a hack. This was, 'Here's the door. It's open. We're giving away the groceries. Please collect them'," Kogan told the TV show host.
Kogan said he believes his assumptions were misguided and that what he did in 2014 "was not right and was not wise".
Watch: Panasonic Lumix GH5S 4K Mirrorless Camera Review: This One's For Videography
Also Watch
The quiz app "thisisyourdigitallife" developed by Kogan and his firm, collected data from millions of Facebook users without their consent in 2014-2015. "GSR paid for one day of access in 2015, Twitter said and scooped up a 'random sample' of public tweets covering a period between December 2014 and April 2015. Twitter added that it 'did not find any access' to private information," the report noted.
Kogan reportedly said the Twitter data had only been used to create "brand reports" and "survey extender tools" and that he had not violated Twitter's policies.
"The most immediate concern is that GSR could theoretically have correlated Facebook and Twitter data. Still, this shows just how comprehensive the data collection was," Engadget reported.
Also read: Instagram Stories to Get Slow-Mo Recording, Reactions And Three Other Features: Report
Twitter, however, said it had banned GSR and Cambridge Analytica from buying data or running adverts on the website and that no private data had been accessed. "Twitter has also made the policy decision to off-board advertising from all accounts owned and operated by Cambridge Analytica. This decision is based on our determination that Cambridge Analytica operates using a business model that inherently conflicts with acceptable Twitter Ads business practices," The Telegraph reported, citing a Twitter spokesperson.
In a first interview after the Facebook data scandal broke out, Kogan told CBS News earlier this month that he was not sure whether he ever read Facebook's developer policy. "The idea that we stole the data, I think, is technically incorrect. I mean, they created these great tools for developers to collect the data. And they made it very easy. I mean, this was not a hack. This was, 'Here's the door. It's open. We're giving away the groceries. Please collect them'," Kogan told the TV show host.
Kogan said he believes his assumptions were misguided and that what he did in 2014 "was not right and was not wise".
Watch: Panasonic Lumix GH5S 4K Mirrorless Camera Review: This One's For Videography
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Proof of Aliens or Just Another Martian Rock? This Image by NASA's Mars Rover Sparks Global Debate
- Watch: Anushka's Reaction to Virat Kohli's Superman-like Catch is Priceless
- Sonam Kapoor in a Beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Lehenga is Giving Us All the Wedding Vibes
- Anil Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Wedding
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to Receive Android P Developers Preview: Report