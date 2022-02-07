Not Just In India, It Happens In UK Too: Woman Buys iPhone 13 Pro Max, Gets Soap Bottle

Apple iPhones are popular across the globe, and millions aspire to own it. Some are lucky enough to upgrade every year. But som stories remain the same. You must have come across news stories highlighting how someone got a Vim Bar soap afer buying an iPhone online. It turns out that such incidents are not exclusive to India. Recently, a UK-based woman ordered the iPhone 13 Pro Max for herself. But she was surprised to see a bottle of soap worth $1 delivered to her doorstep.

The woman, Khaoula Lafhaily paid a whopping 1,500 pounds (Rs 1.5 lakh approx) for her iPhone 13 Pro Max from an operator called Sky Mobile on a 36-month contract. As it turns out, the delivery never made it to the woman, and she was shocked to see a soap bottle inside the box instead.

She made the order for the iPhone 13 Pro Max on 24 January, and paid for next-day delivery as well. However, the delivery never happened, with the person messaging her saying he was “stuck in traffic.”

It took the person three days post the purchase to deliver the supposed iPhone 13 Pro Max. But like we said, the box did not have the premium iPhone model. Lafhaily called Sky Mobile after seeing the package. The operator assured her of immediate assistance, but she never got any response or action from the company.

We still don’t know what was offered to Lafhaily. The report does not mention if she got a replacement device, or even a refund for that matter. Either way, the case of buying an iPhone and not getting them in the box has become a recurring incident for users. Sometimes people get soap, or it could even be a brick in some cases.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Smartphone Review: Reliable All-rounder With 120W SUPER FAST Charging

Online delivery has its convenience but incidents like these mean you are better off buying high-priced products from the company itself. Thereby you are assured to get quick assistance from the brand, and tracking the order becomes a lot easier for both the consumer and the company.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.