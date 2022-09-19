Not Just iPhones, Samsung Could Bring Satellite Connectivity To Its Flagship Phone

Apple has introduced satellite connectivity with its iPhone this year and now you can probably expect other brands to follow. According to a new report, Samsung will probably be one of the first from the list to follow the ranks and could offer the feature on its next flagship phone.

The South Korean giant has been launching its new Galaxy S phones in the early part of the year, and in 2023, we can expect the Galaxy S23 lineup to have the technology. The report suggests that unlike Apple, Samsung could rely on Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service to power the feature. As you might be aware, satellite connectivity works in an open area, where cell networks are unable to reach.

The feature is meant for high-end devices, which is why we believe that Samsung will offer the technology on its flagship Galaxy phones. Now, it could be the entire lineup, or just the Galaxy Ultra model that is the top-end model from the company in the market.

Apple claims to have used a new form of technology to power its feature and partnered with Globestar. But others might find it hard to pull off a similar trick, considering they don’t have the level of control over software and hardware that Apple possesses under its wing.

Going with Starlink could be the best way out for Samsung, and the Musk-owned entity will be happy to have the company on board, after its talks with Apple failed to materialise into a partnership.

Either way, we are eager to see how Samsung plans on offering this technology and if it will bring the feature to more countries than what Apple has announced with the iPhone series earlier this month.

