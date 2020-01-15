Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Not Used to Delays: Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy Irked as Amazon Event Starts Late

Murthy cut his 20-minute talk short to just about five minutes, after the Amazon Sambhav event began delayed by over an hour and half.

IANS

Updated:January 15, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
File photo of Infosys co-founder N.R Narayana Murthy. (Photo: Infosys)
File photo of Infosys co-founder N.R Narayana Murthy. (Photo: Infosys)

Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on Wednesday could not hide his displeasure at the delay in kicking off the Amazon 'Sambhav' summit, saying he is not used to such delays. The two-day summit began nearly an hour-and-a-half late and this was enough for Murthy to cut short his 20-minute talk to just a little over 5 minutes.

"We are delayed by more than an hour and a half. I should have finished my talk by 11.45 a.m. But it is 11.53 a.m. Therefore, I will try and paraphrase my talk." "I was supposed to speak for 20 minutes, but will now try and finish it in five minutes because I am not used to delays," Murthy, who always moves by the clock, told a packed house at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

At the end of his talk, the Infosys co-founder promptly left the stage, only to be called again as Bezos personally came on stage to hand over a token of appreciation to Murthy. In order to comply with stringent e-commerce regulations, Amazon.com has sold much of its stake in its desi partner Cloudtail, a joint venture between the Bezos behemoth and Murthy's Catamaran Ventures.

Amazon sold 25 per cent of its shares to Prione Business Services Pvt, a company run by Catamaran. Catamaran is now being headed by ex-Infosys CFO Ranganath Mavinakere, Murthy's all-time favourite. Over 100 global leaders and industry experts, more than 3,000 SMBs, start-ups and entrepreneurs and over 70 business and tech partners are participating in the summit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram