Nothing by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei May Launch its First Phone in Early 2022

Nothing by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is reportedly planning to launch its first smartphone next year. The latest leak comes just days after Nothing announced a partnership with the US chipmaker Qualcomm. According to 91Mobiles, the new smartphone, likely called Nothing Phone (1), might launch in early 2022. Details are slim to none about the Nothing phone specifications at the moment. The brand’s partnership with Qualcomm suggests that the device could carry a Snapdragon chipset that also powers almost all OnePlus phones.

Additionally, the new report suggests that Nothing is also working on a power bank, reportedly called Nothing Power (1), which might launch before the Nothing smartphone. It will be interesting to see how Nothing will price the upcoming smartphone as founder Pei was said to be behind the highly popular and affordable Nord series. OnePlus Nord had revived OnePlus’ flagship killer reputation with high-end specs but with a price tag under Rs 30,000. The executive may still retain the same approach with Nothing’s first smartphone. Notably, Nothing acquired Andy Rubin’s Essential company back in February. The company had earlier released Essential Phone 1 back in 2017. It is possible that Nothing’s first smartphone could utilise Essential’s tech as all the existing trademarks and logos.

We’re excited to be working with @Qualcomm to power our growing tech ecosystem.Over the last year, we’ve seen that there’s a space for a challenger in the tech world. This partnership will play a big role in achieving our vision. Here’s to the future. — Nothing (@nothing) October 13, 2021

Back in July, Nothing’s first product, Ear (1) TWS earbuds, debuted globally. The earbuds received favourable reviews for offering premium features at an affordable price tag. The earbuds support AN and support Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity with both Android and Apple smartphones. Two modes allow users to adjust levels of ANC. The ‘Light mode’ is meant for moderate noise cancellation, while the ‘Maximum mode’ is for noisier environments that can filter sound by up to 40dB. To regain the normal mode with external noises, users can activate transparency mode with a tap and hold gesture on the stem. The Nothing Ear (1) buds use clear voice technology to ensure loud and clear audio during phone calls. The earbuds cost Rs 5,499.

