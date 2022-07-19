Nothing Clears Doubt Around Nothing Phone (1) India Availability, Pre-Order Customers To Be Prioritised

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company Nothing launched its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) recently to much hype. The smartphone comes with a never-seen-before design with illuminating strips under the transparent back panel, along with other things. Amid much talk about the smartphone’s availability, the company has now announced that its pre-order customers will be prioritised.

Nothing India’s Vice President and General Manager Manu Sharma, in a tweet, said that the company will prioritise those who have pre-ordered the Nothing Phone 1, further apologising for not having every model on sale currently. “Pre-order customers will be prioritized to get their choice of Phone (1); we’re really sorry, not every model is available right now,” he said.

Sharma also said that e-commerce partner Flipkart will get in touch with those who want to buy the product to check on the variant of their choice and configure a sale just catering to those who have shown interest. “Be rest assured, all the pre-order benefits will be extended to folks who confirm their choice of Phone (1) variant to Flipkart,” he said in another tweet.

Nothing Phone (1) was launched on July 12 in India and is priced at Rs 32,999 onwards in the country. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 778G Plus processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup and has a hole-punch camera up front. The Nothing Phone (1) will be available for purchase at 7PM on July 21 and has been launched in two colour options – black and white.

