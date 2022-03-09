Nothing Confirms Launch Event In March, Smartphone Debut Likely

Nothing is back with another event, and this time it could have more than one product to showcase in front of the world. The company has shared its event invite via social media on Wednesday, with the launch event slated for March 23.

Nothing is allowing people to sign up to get notified about the event, something that Apple and Co. do for their respective events.

What if we told you 2021 was just a warm up?Nothing (event): The Truth. 23 March 14:00 GMT. Sign up to get notified.https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw pic.twitter.com/0jV22wRnRz — Nothing (@nothing) March 9, 2022

Nothing has named the event “The Truth” and as you can see, the date and timings of the online event have been shared by the brand.

Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing has been laying the groundwork for the launch over the past few weeks. First, he shared a tweet saying, Android 12 is good, to which he got a response from Qualcomm and Android SVP.

And if that wasn’t a big enough hint about a smartphone, Carl was spotted at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona last month, hanging out with Qualcomm executives.

Nothing smartphone is expected to follow in the footsteps of OnePlus, and compete with brands like Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus itself. The phone could get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, or probably another model, depending on how Nothing wants to position its product in the market.

But that’s not all, Nothing is expected to have another product at this event, and most rumours suggest it could be a power bank. Speaking to News18 Tech, Nothing talked about having five products in the pipeline, and it is possible we might get to see the first two from the lot later this month.

Nothing has so far launched its Nothing Ear 1 wireless earbuds in the market.

And now entering the smartphone changes the equation for the brand, and Carl, who has spearheaded OnePlus for all these years, knows he has a lot riding on the upcoming product.

