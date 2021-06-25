Nothing Confirms The Ear 1 Will Be Arriving In India And It’ll Be With Flipkart

Nothing, the technology company founded by Carl Pei, has confirmed the India plans for the ear (1) wireless earbuds. Nothing has confirmed a partnership with Indian e-commerce marketplace Flipkart. This comes a month after Nothing confirmed the Ear 1 wireless earbuds, the first tech product from the company, will be rolling out this summer. This exclusive partnership with Flipkart means that Nothing’s products, at least for the time being, will be available only on Flipkart. Nothing also confirms that the India launch of the ear (1) wireless earbuds will happen alongside the global availability. Flipkart says that the Nothing ear (1) will be available with No Cost EMI and fast delivery options. The Nothing ear (1) was first teased earlier this year as a work-in-progress name Concept 1.

“For the upcoming launch of ear (1), we are excited to partner with Flipkart as we mark Nothing’s entry in India. Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain will be instrumental in reaching Nothing customers and delivering a superior end-to-end product experience, which is very important to us,” says Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India. “India is one of the fastest growing audio devices markets in the world and is expanding rapidly on the back of the work from home culture and customers seeking high performance devices to suit their evolving needs,” said Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart. Nothing says that the design of the Ear 1 remains a secret, but it’ll be combining “notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality.” Nothing, in the past few months, has repeatedly said that their aim is to make products that bring technology and humans together.

It was in January that Carl Pei, the Swedish entrepreneur, officially unveiled his new technology venture, called Nothing. The idea behind the London-based Nothing seems to be simple, and that is to refresh the technology space that really has become a rather run-of-the-mill exercise. And that includes gadgets as well as smartphones. “Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing,” Pei had said at the time, while adding that it had been a while since anything interesting happened in the world of technology and what was needed was a “fresh breeze of change”.

