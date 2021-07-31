Nothing Ear (1), Micromax In 2b, Moto Edge 20 and More: Tech Launches This Week

This week, we saw some highly anticipated product launches, some new brands coming into the market, new offerings from homegrown brands, and much more - it was a fairly active week in the tech world. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new venture Nothing launched its first product - the Ear (1) TWS earbuds, Nokia launched a rugged smartphone, Lenovo launched its performance-packed Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop, and much much more. Let us take a quick recap of what all was launched in the week that ended July 30, 2021.

Nothing Ear (1)

Former OnePlus executive Carl Pei’s new company Nothing launched the Nothing Ear (1) TWS earphones in India and globally. The earbuds come at a price of Rs 5,999 and feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation, clear voice control, and many other features. The earphones come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and offer a total of 24 hours of battery life including the charging case with ANC enabled. Without active noise cancellation, the Nothing Ear (1) can last a total of 34 hours, including the charging case.

Micromax In 2b

The Micromax In 2b was launched this week with dual rear cameras, a Unisoc chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Micromax In 2b’s 4GB RAM + 64GB option carries a price tag of Rs 7,999 and the 6GB + 64GB option costs Rs 8,999. Its first sale in the country will be held on August 6.

Moto Edge 20 series

Motorola has launched its Edge 20 series of smartphones that includes the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, and Edge 20 Pro. The three phones come with 108-megapixel triple rear cameras and offer a high refresh rate display. This time, however, despite Motorola’s naming, neither of which come with a curved display. The company claims that the Moto Edge 20 is one of the slimmest 5G smartphones in the market.

Micromax Airfunk TWS earbuds

Micromax this week launched its first true wireless earphones and the company made an entry into the segment with two products - the Micromax Airfunk 1 and Airfunk 1 Pro. The Micromax Airfunk 1 range of TWS earbuds comes with features like Clear Voice Capture, Environmental Noise Cancellation, and a quirky feature that allows users to change their voice into a male or a female voice (only on Airfunk 1). The Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro have been priced in India at Rs 2,499, and the Airfunk 1 are priced at Rs 1,299 in the country.

Huawei P50 Series

Chinese smartphone maker launched its Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 smartphones in its local market. The smartphones come powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC or Huawei’s Kirin 9000 chipset depending on the market. The smartphones, despite having a 5G-enabled chipset, only offer 4G connectivity. The Huawei P50 Pro comes as the more premium version and comes with a Kirin 9000 SoC or a Snapdragon 888 SoC, depending on different markets. The Huawei P50 vanilla version comes with a triple rear camera, while the Pro variant comes with a quad camera setup. The Huawei P50 series will go on pre-orders in China starting today (July 30) and will go on sale starting August 8.

Other Launches

Apart from the abovementioned devices, Finnish wearable maker Suunto launched its Suunto 9, Suunto 7, and Suunto 5 smartwatches, marking the company’s entry in to the Indian market. Poco launched its Poco F3 GT smartphone and Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 6. Nokia launched its rugged smartphone - the Nokia XR20, alongside the Nokia C30 and Nokia 6310. Lenovo and HP introduced new gaming laptops this week - the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro and the HP Victus series.

