Home » News » Tech » Nothing Ear 1 Sold Out In India, Likely To Be Discontinued: Here’s Why
1-MIN READ

Nothing Ear 1 Sold Out In India, Likely To Be Discontinued: Here’s Why

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 14:45 IST

Delhi, India

Nothing Ear 1 could be discontinued in India

Nothing Ear 1 could be discontinued in India

Nothing launched its first product in the market last year and now it looks to be moving on to the next-gen devices for buyers.

Nothing Ear 1 is the first product that was introduced by Carl Pei’s Nothing in the market. And by the looks of it, this device has probably reached its end of life in India. Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager for Nothing in India shared an update via this tweet, where he claims the Nothing Ear 1 is now completely sold out.

That’s not all, he adds that check out their latest audio product, Ear (stick) which launched recently in the market. Going by this tweet, it would be hardly surprising to say that Nothing has finished production of Ear 1, which means it has been discontinued. While the company has not officially said this, the tweet from Sharma is fairly indicative of such a move. It is possible that Nothing could upgrade the lineup with the Ear 2 earbuds.

Nothing launched the Ear 1 for Rs 5,999 in July last year and it had an impressive set of features for the price. The Ear 1 earbuds feature 11.6 dynamic drivers that are relatively larger than the ones available on most TWS earbuds in the market.

RELATED NEWS

It supports ANC and comes with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity with Android and Apple smartphones. There are two modes that allow users to adjust levels of ANC. The ‘Light mode’ is meant for moderate noise cancellation, while the ‘Maximum mode’ is for noisier environments.

The latest Nothing audio product in the market is the Nothing Ear (stick) which is priced higher at Rs 8,499 and misses out on noise cancellation. The earbuds come with a transparent case that once again catches your eye for its uniqueness.

Ear (stick) earbuds feature a half-in ear featherlite design which might cause some fitting issues for some people. You also have 12.6mm drivers equipped on the earbuds and up to 30 hours of playback time on offer.

first published:November 24, 2022, 14:45 IST
last updated:November 24, 2022, 14:45 IST