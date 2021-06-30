Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds by OnePlus Cofounder Carl Pei's Nothing to Finally Launch on July 27

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new venture, Nothing, will launch its first product - Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds on July 27 at 14:00 BST (18:30 IST). Earlier it was revealed that the upcoming TWS earbuds would retail in India via Flipkart. Currently, details about the new product remain mostly unclear, and it likely that Nothing would like to take on giants such as Apple (AirPods), Samsung (Galaxy Buds), Bose, and more. The launch will also the mark official beginning of Carl Pei’s venture after quitting OnePlus in October last year, a brand that he co-founded with Pete Lau. “Nothing Ear 1 is the first step in our journey; combining raw beauty and precise engineering for a pure sound experience," the company website notes.

Earlier, Nothing had teased the truly wireless earbuds saying that the product combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. The Nothing Ear 1 are also expected to come with a different design, said to be something unique than what we are used to seeing on truly wireless earbuds. “It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come," Nothing had earlier said. Previously, Nothing-owned Essential released the concept render of its upcoming TWS earbuds where we noticed a transparent design. However, since it’s a concept design, the final product may look completely different.

Firsts are always special. Our first product. Our first launch event. The first real chance for us to show the world what Nothing is about. #SoundOfChange arrives on 27 July. https://t.co/0vD6qpGqR9 #ear1 pic.twitter.com/LjSqlzNMTA— Nothing (@nothing) June 29, 2021

In February 2021, Nothing joined hands with Stockholm-based electronics manufacturer Teenage Engineering to design the Ear 1. Last month, Nothing announced that the launch of the Ear 1 earbuds would be pushed from June as the company had a “few things left to finalise." Nothing is also backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Twitch Co-Founder Kevin Lin, and Cred Founder Kunal Shah.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here