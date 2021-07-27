Nothing Ear (1) TWS earbuds have finally debuted globally after months of teasing. The launch of the new earbuds marks the beginning of a new chapter in ex-OnePlus executive Carl Pei’s journey, who announced his departure from the Chinese smartphone company last year. Since the announcement of Nothing in October 2020, the company has witnessed positive reception from investors such as GV (formerly Google Ventures). Other private investors include Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape and Inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit.

The London-based company had previously announced the pricing of the earbuds at Rs 5,999 via Flipkart. Therefore, these earbuds will compete against popular offerings such as Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (around Rs 5,990 with adaptive noise cancellation), the OnePlus Buds Z (around Rs 3,190 with adaptive noise cancellation) and Oppo Enco W51 (around Rs3,999 with active noise cancellation), to name a few. The Nothing ear (1) will have active noise cancellation (ANC), and their India-specific sale details are yet to come out. Evidently, Pei is following OnePlus’ pricing strategy for the Indian market as the global price of the Ear (1) are set at EUR 99 (approx Rs 8,700).

In terms of specifications, Nothing Ear (1) earbuds feature 11.6 dynamic drivers that are relatively larger than the ones available on most TWS earbuds in the market. As mentioned, the earbuds support ANC, and they come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity with both Android and Apple smartphones. There are two modes that allow users to adjust levels of ANC. The ‘Light mode’ is meant for moderate noise cancellation, while the ‘Maximum mode’ is for noisier environments that can filter sound by up to 40dB. To regain the normal mode with external noises, users can activate transparency mode with a tap and hold gesture on the stem. The company says that Nothing Ear (1) buds use clear voice technology to ensure loud and clear audio during phone calls. Customers further have the option to tweak settings via the Ear 1 app that is yet to make its way to Google Play and Apple App Store.

Interestingly, Nothing Ear (1) come with a ‘find my earbud’ feature that would enable users to locate the buds when they misplace them. Once activated, the earbuds emit a pulsating tone to alert proximity. In terms of battery, the earbuds are touted to offer 5.7 hours of battery and a total playtime of 34 hours with the case. Users will get roughly 24 hours of battery with ANC enabled. The clear charging case also supports wireless charging tech. Other notable features include IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance and various Bluetooth profiles such as AAC and SBC for rich audio quality. Lastly, the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds support touch gestures.

