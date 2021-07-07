Nothing’s first product, the Nothing Ear (1) truly wireless earbuds, will cost GBP 99, which is roughly Rs 10,200, founder and CEO Carl Pei has revealed in an interview. The former OnePlus senior executive has also informed that the upcoming TWS earbuds will feature noise cancellation (ANC), though other details remain unclear. The company had previously confirmed its launch on July 27 at 14:00 BST (18:30 IST). It was revealed that the upcoming TWS earbuds would retail in India via Flipkart. Nothing would hope to take on giants such as Apple (AirPods), Samsung (Galaxy Buds), Bose, and the launch would formally mark the beginning of Pei’s venture after quitting OnePlus in October last year, a brand that he co-founded with Pete Lau. The Nothing Ear (1) is also teased to feature a transparent design.

Tearing up the rulebook is never easy. We had to start from scratch and develop new processes to make our design a reality.The #SoundOfChange arrives on 27 July. https://t.co/wtPaq6EHRC #ear1 pic.twitter.com/uh4zfNqtmG — Nothing (@nothing) July 2, 2021

During the latest interview with TechCrunch, Pei also clarified Nothing‘s decision to acquire Android co-creator Andy Rubin’s Essential. “[B]efore we were called Nothing, ‘Essential’ was one of the names we were brainstorming, internally… So that’s why we’ve acquired the trademark. We don’t have any plans to do anything with Essential." The smartphone manufacturer shut down in early 2020 after releasing just one phone. The interview does not highlight the India-specific pricing though the earbuds are expected to be priced under Rs 10,000. In February 2021, Nothing joined hands with Stockholm-based electronics manufacturer Teenage Engineering to design the Ear 1. Last month, Nothing announced that the launch of the Ear 1 earbuds would be pushed from June as the company had a “few things left to finalise." Nothing is also backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Twitch Co-Founder Kevin Lin, and Cred Founder Kunal Shah. Specifically for India, Nothing hired former Samsung executive Manu Sharma as its market chief.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here