Nothing Ear (1) TWS Earbuds To Go On Sale On August 31: Prices, Offers & Specifications

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company Nothing’s latest offering, the Nothing Ear (1) TWS earbuds will go on sale starting August 31. This comes after the company last week announced pre-orders for the upcoming true-wireless earphones. The Nothing Ear (1) are priced at Rs 5,999 in India and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The Nothing Ear (1) come with features like Active Noise Cancellation and offer up to 34-hours of combined battery life including the charging case. Buyers can avail cashbacks and other discounts during the Flipkart exclusive sale and there is also an exchange.

The exchange offer allows users to trade their old wireless earbuds and get a discount of up to Rs 300 on these, while some specific earbuds models can get an additional Rs 150 as exchange value. At this time, the latter Rs 150 bonus is being added to all exchange selections. Further, there is a flat Rs 500 discount. That brings down the price of the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds to Rs 5,499 if you are buying without exchange and to Rs 5,199 if you are buying with exchange. Among credit cards, this offers the maximum discount, something that will be illustrated better as you read along. Flipkart is also offering No Cost EMI options for the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds purchases. Depending on the card partner bank you select, buyers can get different EMI tenure options.

ALSO READ: Nothing Ear (1) Review: These Wireless Earbuds Are Nothing Like You Have Ever Seen Before

In terms of specifications, Nothing Ear (1) earbuds feature 11.6 dynamic drivers that are relatively larger than the ones available on most TWS earbuds in the market. As mentioned, the earbuds support ANC, and they come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity with both Android and Apple smartphones. There are two modes that allow users to adjust levels of ANC. The ‘Light mode’ is meant for moderate noise cancellation, while the ‘Maximum mode’ is for noisier environments that can filter sound by up to 40dB. To regain the normal mode with external noises, users can activate transparency mode with a tap and hold gesture on the stem.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here