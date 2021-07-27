Nothing Ear (1) TWS Earbuds to Launch Today: How to Watch, What to Expect

Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds will finally be launching today globally that includes the Indian market. Previously, the company run by ex-OnePlus executive Carl Pei had revealed that its first audio product would retail in India via Flipkart for Rs 5,999. In a way, these earbuds will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (around Rs 5,990 with adaptive noise cancellation), the OnePlus Buds Z (around Rs 3,190 with adaptive noise cancellation) and Oppo Enco W51 (around Rs3,999 with active noise cancellation), to name a few. The Nothing ear (1) will have active noise cancellation (ANC) as well.

American filmmaker and YouTuber Casey Neistat will also make an appearance, he announced via Twitter. He further teased the Nothing ear (1)’s design on Twitter that shows a transparent design. The case also appears to be transparent, but specifications remain unclear.

Carl Pei is following OnePlus’ pricing strategy for the Indian market as the global price of the ear (1) are set at EUR 99 (approx Rs 8,700). The company would hope to make a mark that is currently dominated by tech giants like Bose, Apple, Xiaomi, and more. The buds’ India availability will be in line with when the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds go on sale globally post the launch. A Flipkart landing page for the wireless earbuds, which is now live during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, simply indicates “coming soon" — and we’ll have to wait for the official word on exactly when the pre-orders and final sales begin for these wireless earbuds. Flipkart has already confirmed that the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds will go live for preorders and sale on the shopping website with No Cost EMI and fast delivery options available from the outset. You’ll be able to choose this when you place the order for the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds on the shopping website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here