The Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds finally go Live for preorders today, exclusively on Flipkart. These wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 5,999 and the arrival follows months of anticipation which culminated with an official unveiling last month. The sale in India starts in line with the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds going on sale in most markets. The Flipkart exclusive sale at this time brings along some cashbacks and discount options on various methods including credit cards, and there is also a neat exchange offer in place as well, if you wish to trade in old wireless earbuds for the new Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds. Priced at Rs 5,999 in India, the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds are actually less expensive here than in most other countries where the pricing is £99, $99 and €99.

• The Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds exchange offer lets you trade in some older wireless earbuds you may have lying around at home, unused or unloved. There is a discount of up to Rs 300 on these, while some specific earbuds models can get an additional Rs 150 as exchange value. At this time, the latter Rs 150 bonus is being added to all exchange selections.

• If you are paying using any ICICI Bank credit card, there is a flat Rs 500 discount. That brings down the price of the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds to Rs 5,499 if you are buying without exchange and to Rs 5,199 if you are buying with exchange. Among credit cards, this offers the maximum discount, something that will be illustrated better as you read along.

• There is an unlimited 5% cashback that you can earn for your purchase of the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds with a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. This would work out to around Rs 300 as cashback for the purchase of these earbuds.

• You can also use the AMEX network cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards and Mobikwik wallet to earn a 20% discount—the condition being that it must be the very first transaction on your AMEX network card issued by any of these banking and payment partners. The maximum discount is capped at Rs 300 for this payment method.

• Flipkart is also offering No Cost EMI options for the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds purchases. Depending on the card partner bank you select, you’ll get different EMI tenure options. For instance, American Express and HDFC Bank offer 3 months and 6 months options, while Bajaj Finserv has the 2 months and 3 months payment options. These are EMIs without any interest, so you’ll be paying Rs 3000 per month with the 2 month payment option, Rs 2000 per month with the 3 month payment option and Rs 1000 per month with the 6 month payment plan.

