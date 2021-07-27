The UK based tech company Nothing has finally taken the wraps off the much awaited Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds. These wireless earbuds, which had been teased at regular intervals over the past few months building anticipation, are now set for a global launch. Rejoice perhaps? The price tag for the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds in India is Rs 5,999 and these will be a Flipkart exclusive for the time being. Nothing confirms that these ear (1) wireless earbuds will go on sale on Flipkart from August 17. This is Nothing’s first tech product. The Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds will have active noise cancellation, Fast Pair for Android devices, Gesture Control customization as well as the ear (1) companion app for Android phones and Apple iPhone. There are a few things that stand out for me, at a quick glance of the Nothing ear (1).

• The Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 5,999 and will go on Sale on Flipkart from August 17, which is a few weeks from now. The pricing will not be a direct conversion of the £99, $99 and €99 global price points, which makes these wireless earbuds more affordable in India as against a direct currency conversion and local taxes added on.

• The ear (1) wireless earbuds will have what Nothing calls an iconic transparent design. At this price point, and indeed even at much more expensive wireless earbuds expenses, the transparent design hasn’t exactly been seen thus far. For Nothing to attempt this and deliver with such outstanding results, speaks volumes about the attention to detail that they have focused on. This is also IPX4 sweat and splash resistant.

• Inside are 11.6mm dynamic audio drivers, which are quite powerful and should theoretically provide a solid foundation for sound. The ear (1) app gives you further EQ tweaking options as well as the ANC controls, to customize sound. The ANC is rated at -40dB and Nothing says even wind noise at speeds as high as 40km/h can be isolated to amplify your voice via the microphone, during voice calls.

• You may not have realised this, but the sound tuning and getting the software to work with the hardware has been done by the experts over at Teenage Engineering, a Swedish tech company that specializes in audio products and accessories. The audio codecs which the Nothing ear (1) supports include AAC and SBC, and I can report that Dolby Atmos sound with the Apple Music streaming platform works seamlessly on the Apple iPhone as well as the Apple Music app for Android phones.

• Nothing says the ear (1) wireless earbuds will be able to deliver up to 5.7 hours of battery life on the earbuds and up to 34 hours with the charging case, with the ANC off. With the ANC on, this will be up to 4 hours on the earbuds and up to 24 hours on the wireless charging case. Important to also point out that the transparent and visually distinct charging case is wireless charging ready, with any Qi wireless charger, which should make things super convenient.

• Flipkart has already confirmed that No Cost EMI and fast delivery options will be available for all buyers. A quick glance at its massive list of rivals throws the highlight potentially on these three—the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (around Rs 5,990 with adaptive noise cancellation), the OnePlus Buds Z (around Rs 3,190 with adaptive noise cancellation) and Oppo Enco W51 (around Rs3,999 with active noise cancellation).

• That being said, there are many more brands, including Noise and Soundcore by Anker, which offer wireless earbuds around the Rs 5,000 price point. This is an incredibly tough price point to be competing in, and that’s before we even dial in what companies that are perhaps better known for their smartphones, including Xiaomi and Realme, sell as their wireless earbuds products, at slightly lower price points.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here