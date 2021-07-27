Nothing Ear (1) Wireless Earbuds: Rs 5,999 With Active Noise Cancellation But What Else Do We Know?

Nothing, the UK based tech company, will be officially announcing the availability of its first product, later today. This will be the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds and just in case you are in the market to buy some true wireless earbuds for yourself, what we know so far might interest you. These earbuds will have what looks like a transparent design, at least for some part of each bud, and are confirmed to have active noise cancellation (ANC) as well. In a way, these will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (around Rs 5,990 with adaptive noise cancellation), the OnePlus Buds Z (around Rs 3,190 with adaptive noise cancellation) and Oppo Enco W51 (around Rs3,999 with active noise cancellation), to name a few. Competition will be plenty, and tough, make no mistake about it as users have a variety of choices available to them.

• Nothing has confirmed the price tag of the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds for India. It will be priced at Rs 5,999 and will be a Flipkart exclusive for the time being. The pricing will not be a direct conversion of the £99 global price point, which makes these wireless earbuds more affordable in India as against a direct currency conversion and local taxes added on.

• India availability will be in line with when the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds go on sale globally post the launch. A Flipkart landing page for the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds which is now Live on the online store during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, simply indicates “coming soon”—we’ll simply have to wait for the official word on exactly when the preorders and final sales begin for these wireless earbuds.

• Flipkart has already confirmed that the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds will go live for preorders and sale on the shopping website with No Cost EMI and fast delivery options available from the outset. You’ll be able to choose this when you place the order for the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds on the shopping website.

