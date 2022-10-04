Nothing Ear (stick) TWS Earbuds India Launch Date Revealed: All Details

Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds are launching in India on October 26. The company has shared an invite for the product launch, which will be its third product in the market.

Nothing Ear (1) launched in 2021 and this year we have already seen the Nothing Phone (1) launch in multiple countries. Now, the company is bringing another wireless earbud called Nothing Ear (stick) which is launching at 7:30 PM on October 26. The event will be live streamed on Nothing’s official website.

The company’s teaser of the Nothing Ear (stick) shows us a cylindrical-shaped case which is likely to have some level of transparency like the Nothing Ear (1). The design is expected to carry the same stem-like design, but the use of silicon tips.

Some reports have suggested that the Nothing Ear (stick) will be priced lower than the Ear (1), which means you are looking at a price of around Rs 3,999 in India. “Ear (stick) is half-in-ear true wireless earbuds that balance supreme comfort with exceptional sound made not to be felt when in use. They’re feather-light with an ergonomic design that’s moulded to your ears. Delivered in a unique charging case,” Nothing mentioned in its statement.

At this price, Nothing is not likely to offer active noise cancellation and keep its design the main focus, with the audio output also getting special attention. The Ear (1) got decent reviews for its design and audio quality, while people liked the noise cancellation performance at its price.

Nothing continues to add more devices to its lineup, and the Ear (stick) details and its pricing will be shared at the event later this month. The company has also confirmed that the Ear (stick) will be available in India, the US, Europe and other parts of the world.

