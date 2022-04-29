Nothing Launcher Unveiled to Give 'First Taste' of Nothing OS: What Is It, How to Download

The UK-based Nothing has announced the release of Nothing Launcher (Beta) for select Android smartphones. Ahead of the official launch of the company’s first smartphone called Nothing Phone (1), the company released a launcher to give fans a preview of the first iteration of Nothing OS. In other words, the Nothing Launcher will allow users to preview graphics and animations that would be present natively on the Nothing Phone (1). Since the launcher is available in beta form, users must note that they might face some bugs, and some features may crash abruptly.

Users can install the Nothing Launcher from the Google Play app store. Here are the following steps.

Step 1: Download the Nothing Launcher (Beta) via the Google Play Store link (here)

Step 2: Go to settings > Apps > Default Apps > Default Home App

Step 3: Select Nothing Launcher

Once they run the application, users will notice new wallpapers, icons, and even an alarm tone. Key features include:

Max Icons and Max Folders: Hold and press to enlarge app folders or individual apps, so the things you use the most are more visible. Launch any app directly from your folders.

Bespoke Clock and Weather widgets: These widgets use the same dot matrix font as Nothing’s logo.

Nothing Wallpaper and Style: Update the home screen with the Nothing wallpaper and matching colour palette.

Original ringtones: Try three custom ringtones designed for Nothing Phone (1).

The company says the Nothing Launcher will only run on select Android smartphones, including Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 5, and higher. The company will extend the launcher to OnePlus devices soon.

In a blog post, Nothing says that it wants users to give feedback “to better your OS experience". Users can reach out on Nothing’s launcher email ID (available on the official site), and they would need to include step-by-step details, phone model, OS version and screenshots/recordings so that the team can replicate the experience for testing.

