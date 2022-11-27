Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Beta Update Could Roll Out Soon

Nothing Phone 1 is supposed to be getting its taste of Android 13 next year but a new teaser by Founder, Carl Pei seems to suggest otherwise. He shared a tweet with a screenshot with the Nothing Phone 1 running on the Nothing OS version 1.5.0 which is likely to be built over the Android 13 operating system.

Pei has been repeatedly asked about when the Nothing Phone 1 will be getting Android 13, and some have even enquired about the timeline of the Android 13 beta version of the Nothing OS 1.5.0, and recently he replied to them saying the roll out will happen soon.

Nothing is one of the few brands out there which doesn’t have its phone running on the Android 13 version.

Most other brands have upgraded their devices, and continue to offer on their existing models as well. The likes of OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo and Oppo come to mind, while Xiaomi is still working behind the scenes on its MIUI version built over Android 13 which should be coming out soon.

The fact that Nothing is working hard to push the Android 13 beta for its device, means that a late 2022 or an early 2023 stable update release cannot be discounted. Nothing Phone 1 launched earlier this year and caught everyone’s eye with its unique transparent design and the Glyph interface which interacts with LEDs. It launched for Rs 32,999 but for different reasons the company had to increase its price in the market.

Nothing’s first product in the market, the Ear 1 earbuds have completely sold out in India, as per its country head recently, and it is being suggested that the Ear 1 has been discontinued in the country, giving buyers the chance to get the Ear (stick) TWS earbuds instead.

Read all the Latest Tech News here