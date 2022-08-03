Nothing Phone (1) Could Get A Cheaper Version Without The Glyph Interface

Nothing Phone (1) appealed to most people, even to the non-geeks because of its unique design and the LEDs tapered at the back. But according to a new report, the company could bring a new cheaper Nothing Phone (1) model without the LEDs and wireless charging support.

The report by The Mobile Indian says that the device could be called the Nothing Phone (1) Lite for buyers, and its price range could be around Rs 25,000. The model is likely to get a base option with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Nothing is expected to give a charging adapter inside the box, something that the Phone (1) does not have. Nothing could also allow more people to experience its stock Android-like Nothing OS launcher.

The other features of the Nothing Phone (1) Lite version could be the same, including the Snapdragon 778+ chipset, and the display technology to be used. Many people have found the Nothing Phone (1) to be on the pricier side, so bringing an affordable option could be a smart move.

Having said that, Nothing has denied the existence of such a phone, so it remains to be seen if Carl Pei and Co. do bring the Lite version or not. Carl has talked about the smartphone segment becoming monotonous, which compelled him to come out with the Glyph interface for the Nothing Phone (1).

So, it would be intriguing to see if the company decides to go back on its promise of being edgy, and consider the market dynamics for its next smartphone for consumers.

Nothing Phone (1) has launched for Rs 32,999 in India, and you the phone with up to 12GB RAM. It has a dual rear camera setup, and the battery supports wireless charging.

