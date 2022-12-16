Nothing Phone (1) Gets Exclusive Google Pixel Features With Android 13 Update

The Nothing Phone (1)’s beta update to Android 13, has made it the first non-Pixel Android device to include Google’s Personal Safety tools.

Nothing’s founder, Carl Pei, took to Twitter to announce the release of the open beta of the Android 13 update for the Nothing Phone (1). Later, the company tweeted a video highlighting the new features and changelog—Nothing OS 1.5 brings.

Hello Nothing OS 1.5! Powered by Android 13. Today we launched our Open Beta program, which we’ll be gradually rolling out to Phone (1) users ahead of final release.More details here: https://t.co/IknzKK1Nov pic.twitter.com/qsd0TylMiO — Nothing (@nothing) December 15, 2022

As first reported by 9to5Google, Nothing OS 1.5 brings a slew of changes—including the new Safety and Emergency section that now consists of Google’s own Personal Safety app—making it the first non-Pixel phone to do so. According to the report, Google’s Personal Safety app was previously exclusive to the Pixel series, and includes features such as emergency contacts, SOS, crisis alerts, and car crash detection.

According to 9to5Google, Google has been working on bringing its Personal Safety app, which includes life-saving features such as emergency contacts, SOS, crisis alerts, and car crash detection, to non-Pixel devices. The Nothing Phone (1) is reportedly the first non-Pixel device to offer these safety features as part of its core app experience.

However, a core feature of the Google Safety app—Car crash detection is missing from the app in Nothing OS 1.5, and it currently not clear if the stable version will include the feature or not.

9to5Google notes that the Personal Safety app is not the only Pixel exclusive feature that Nothing Phone (1) received, but, in fact, users can also the ‘Game Dashboard’ feature with its FPS counter, Do Not Disturb toggle, screen recording tools, YouTube Live streaming, and more.

Read all the Latest Tech News here