Nothing Phone (1) Gets New Update To Improve Camera Quality and More: All Details

Nothing has released a new software for the Nothing Phone (1) this week, and the details were shared by the company and Carl Pei, founder, Nothing. He shared the announcement of the Nothing OS version 1.1.4 update via Twitter, mentioning that the cameras get further improvements with this version, and other bugs have been fixed.

1.1.4 rolling out — Carl Pei (@getpeid) September 17, 2022

The new update for Nothing Phone (1) is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) and if your device hasn’t got one, we suggest you wait for a few days, and check manually in the phone’s settings for the update.

The Nothing OS 1.1.4 version is rolling out in Europe and globally, which includes India, where the Nothing Phone (1) is available right now. The new version has an elaborate list of improvements, especially on the camera front. You also get the latest September security patch on the Nothing Phone (1) with this update.

Here is the full changelog of the Nothing OS 1.1.4 update:

New option to flip the 3-button navigation bar

All Ear (1) app features now integrated into Nothing OS. Change gesture controls and switch noise cancellation modes in the settings.

Now supports LHDC high-def audio

Camera improvements

New option to add a Nothing-themed watermark

Improved ultra-wide camera colour calibration and increased colour consistency between main and ultra-wide sensors

New motion detection algorithm added for improved stability when shooting moving objects

Increase shooting speed when using HDR in ultra-wide mode

System improvements

Update to Android September security patch

Reduced battery consumption for Always-on-Display and other use cases

Improved thermal performance

New UI for system updates

Improved Face unlock algorithm

Bug fixes

Fixed network issues for certain carriers

Fixed an issue causing incoming calls to show up as unknown contact

Fixed HDFC Bank app fingerprint issue

General bug fixes

For users in India, there are specific updates, which includes fixing the HDFC bank app fingerprint issue.

