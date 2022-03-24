Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date In India Announced: Flipkart Listing, Nothing Phone 1 Specifications And Other Details

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company Nothing has unveiled its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) that will be launched this summer. At an event last night, the company announced the Nothing Phone (1) and said that the smartphone will come powered by a Qualcomm processor. Pei, during the presentation said that the Nothing Phone (1) will come as a compelling alternative to the Apple iPhone. He also referred to the smartphone ecosystem as becoming mundane, and he hopes Nothing can bring a dose of freshness to the market for consumers. With the smartphone officially confirmed, let us take a look at when the Nothing Phone (1) will come to India, expected price, specifications, and more.

NOTHING PHONE (1) INDIA AVAILABILITY

The Nothing Phone (1) will be launched this summer. While the company did not give an exact launch timeline, it has said that the smartphone will be launched in “summer 2022." Given the company’s history, it seems that the Nothing Phone (1) will be launched in India alongside other markets. Apart from this, the Nothing Phone (1) has also been listed on e-commerce website Flipkart under the “Coming Soon" section, hinting at an imminent launch in India. If you are interested in knowing the moment the Nothing smartphone is launched, Flipkart also has an “Alert Me" option on the Nothing Phone (1) listing.

NOTHING PHONE (1) INDIA PRICES

The company, during its launch presentation, didn’t talk about the price or specifications of the Nothing Phone (1). It is not known as to what price bracket the smartphone will be launched with. However, given that Carl Pei is looking to compete with Apple’s iPhone, it could be expensive. There are also no solid rumours or speculations around the price of the Nothing Phone (1) so far.

NOTHING PHONE (1) SPECIFICATIONS AND FEATURES

During its presentation, Nothing did not talk about the specifications of the smartphone. However, the company did say that it will be launched with a Qualcomm processor. The smartphone will also come with Nothing OS, the company’s Android-based user interface. Nothing said that it is attempting to build an ecosystem of interconnected devices. The company says that it aims to not compete with other Android phones, but with Apple and the ecosystem that is termed as the “Walled Garden."

Nothing OS will use the best features of the stock Android platform. Pei also talked about how the software is fast and smooth, which is a similar focus to what OnePlus has delivered with its OxygenOS over the years, something that Carl knows very well. Nothing phone (1) gets three years of software updates, and four years of security updates.

