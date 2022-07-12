Nothing Phone 1 Launch Today: How To Watch Livestream And What To Expect From Nothing Phone 1

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company Nothing is all set to launch its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) today. The smartphone will be launched globally, including the Indian market. The Nothing Phone 1 will come as a mid-range Android smartphone and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, along with a dual camera setup. Let us take a look at how to watch the Nothing Phone 1 launch live, and what to expect from the hyped smartphone.

NOTHING PHONE 1: HOW TO WATCH EVENT LIVE

Nothing, the UK-based company will launch the smartphone today at 11AM ET (8:30PM IST). The launch event will be livestreamed for users across the world to follow the global launch. The Nothing Phone 1 launch will be livestreamed on the company’s website, and the official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also watch the “Return To Instinct” event livestream on on the video embedded below this paragraph.

NOTHING PHONE 1: WHAT TO EXPECT

As mentioned, the Nothing Phone 1 will be a mid-range Android offering. The smartphone will come with a hole-punch front panel, with a back panel that shows the illuminating LED strips under a transparent layer. Nothing is calling the LED lights on the back the “GLYPH Interface.”

The Nothing Phone 1 will be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset. The smartphone will have a dual rear camera, and 120Hz a hole-punch front screen. The Nothing Phone 1 is expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery and will run on Android 12-based Nothing OS.

To buy the Nothing Phone 1, users need to queue up in a waitlist in order to buy a pre-order ticket that will give users the chance to buy the Nothing Phone 1. These tickets are only available until the launch event, and users can purchase these for Rs 2,000 per pass on Flipkart.

