Nothing Phone (1) Launched in India At Rs 32,999: Full Specs, Launch Offers And All Details

LONDON: Carl Pei’s new consumer technology brand named ‘Nothing’ has officially entered the Android mobile market with the launch of its first smartphone named Nothing Phone (1). Pei had started the OnePlus brand in 2013 along with Pete Lau and in 2020, Pei left OnePlus to start Nothing and the first product was Nothing Ear (1) earbuds.

Talking about the new Nothing Phone (1), this smartphone is catering to the mid-range segment under Rs 40,000 with a starting price of Rs 32,999. The smartphone is trying to differentiate from the crowded market with a unique LED-lighting transparent back panel along with a clean software experience.

The device comes in three RAM and storage options and in two colours– Black and White. Note that while the brand claims the Phone (1) to be transparent, the reality is that the device comes with a casing inside the glass rear panel that mimics the look of a transparent phone. Here’s all the details of the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone.

Nothing Phone (1) Launch Price and variants

Nothing Phone (1) will be available in India starting 7 PM on 21 July 2022 on Flipkart in Black and White. Interested buyers can also pre-order the smartphone to get launch offers. Note that there’s no microSD card slot in the phone to expand the storage and you will not get any charging adapter or protection case inside the box.

Nothing Phone (1) 8GB RAM + 128GB price: Rs 32,999

Nothing Phone (1) 8GB RAM + 256GB price: Rs 35,999

Nothing Phone (1) 12GB RAM + 256GB price: Rs 38,999

You need to spend Rs 2,499 for the 45W charging adapter and Rs 1,499 for the original clear case for protection, in case you are looking to buy the entire package. Also, Nothing is selling a tempered glass at Rs 999.

If you pre-order the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone then you will get a Rs 1,000 discount. For pre-order customers, Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period: 8GB/128GB (Rs 31,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 34,999), and the 12GB/256GB (Rs 37,999).

The Phone (1) will be available on Flipkart with the following offers for pre-order customers only:

*HDFC Instant Discount: INR 2000 (this will be clubbed with 3 and 6 months Easy EMI). Applicable on Credit Cards (EMI and full swipe) and Debit Card (EMI)

*All other banks 3 months Easy EMI

*Exchange offer + bumped up exchange on select smartphones

*Power (45W) adapter, or pre-order customers, will be available at Rs 1499

*Ear (1), for pre-order customers, will be available at Rs 5999

Nothing Phone (1) Full Specifications: Display, Camera and more

The Nothing Phone (1) flaunts a glass body design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back along with an aluminium frame. The device mimics the looks of a transparent phone and comes in White and Black colour options.There’s a USB Type-C port for charging along with dual-SIM card slots and support for 5G. There’s no headphone jack and the device comes with IP53 splash and dust resistance which may ensure that dust doesn’t accumulate under the transparent rear panel. The phone weighs 194 grams.

The device comes with a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with 2400×1080-pixel resolution at 402 ppi. There’s HDR10+ support along with 60Hz – 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The biggest highlight is the back panel of the phone that flaunts an LED light strip pattern powered by the Glyph Interface. The unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more. You can also use the light as a soft light instead of the harsh Flash LED while taking pictures. There’s a Flip to Glyph feature that triggers silent, lights-only notifications by placing Phone (1) with the Glyph Interface face up.

Talking about the camera, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor, ƒ/1.88 aperture, OIS and EIS image stabilisation, HDR and Slo-Mo (120 fps) along with a 50 MP ultra wide Samsung JN1 sensor with ƒ/2.2 aperture, EIS image stabilisation, Macro (4 cm) and HDR. On the front, 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor with ƒ/2.45 aperture and support for 1080p video recording at 30 fps.

The camera supports 4K recording at 30 fps, 1080p recording at 30 or 60 fps, Live HDR at 30 fps with OIS and EIS image stabilisation.

Nothing Phone (1) Chipset, Nothing OS and Battery

The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 778G+ (6nm TSMC process) chipset clocked at 1.8GHz with Adreno 642L GPU, LDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Android 12-based Nothing OS delivers the software experience on the Nothing Phone (1). The interface is close to stock Android with some useful tweaks and there’s no bloatware. You can Control third party products from Phone (1)’s Quick Settings as easily as Nothing ones, starting with Tesla. Unlock doors, turn on AC, see miles left and more. More third party brand integrations to be announced soon.

As for software updates, the Nothing Phone (1) will get 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches every 2 months.

The device supports Face and Finger Unlock and works with face coverings too. It is backed by a 4500 mAh battery with 33W PD3.0 wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging with dual charging support and 5W reverse charging.

