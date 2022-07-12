Nothing Phone 1 Live Updates: Nothing Phone 1 Launch And Expected Price In India

Read more

different from the other phones that you get in the market.

The Glyph interface is surely a refreshing take on the back panel of a phone, but consumers will be hoping for more bells and whistles than just LED lights at the back.

Nothing has confirmed it is using the Snapdragon 778+ chipset to power its phone, which is definitely not flagship-grade hardware, but still a competitive force in the market. Nothing is going to rely on local assembling in its main markets, which could have a big say in the final price of the phone, speculated to be under Rs 30,000 for buyers.

Nothing OS launcher that will be based on the Android 12 operating system. But the company will shed more details on its long-term software support for the smartphone. We will also get more details on the camera unit on the Nothing Phone 1 from Carl Pei

and Co. Some reports

Nothing Phone 1 global launch is at 8:30 PM (IST) and we at News18 Tech will keep you updated on all the details shared at the event, and more importantly, how much will the Nothing Phone 1 cost in different markets.

