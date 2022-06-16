"Nothing Phone (1) Looks Like Apple iPhone 12 Without Cover": Internet's Take On The First Smartphone By Carl Pei's Nothing

Nothing, the new smartphone brand from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei finally gave us the first look of its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1). However, soon after Nothing’s design reveal, iPhone 12 started trending on Twitter with people comparing the Nothing Phone (1)’s design with the iPhone 12.

The Nothing Phone (1) was teased with a flat-edged semi-transparent design that shows the internal components of the Nothing Phone (1), and there is a dual rear camera setup with the cameras placed vertically on the top-left corner of the back panel. Now, while the design is different from the usual smartphone designs we have seen, people were quick to point out the similarities that Nothing Phone (1) shares with the iPhone 12, largely due to the flat-edged design, placement of the cameras, and the wireless charging coil.

Several users on Twitter have pointed out that the Nothing Phone (1) looks like a transparent version of the iPhone 12, and calling out the startup for merely “removing the iPhone 12’s back panel.” Some users even shared images of the iPhone 12’s internals alongside Nothing’s back panel, saying that things are way too similar.

Now, while the similarities are there, it is not necessary that the brand has copied the iPhone 12‘s design. For example, this is just one photo of the smartphone that we have seen, and other elements of the smartphone are yet to be revealed by the company. Further, there are new videos on the internet that show illuminating parts of the Nothing Phone (1), something that we have not seen on any smartphone yet.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be launched on July 12 during a virtual event that will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel. The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to come with a 6.43-inch display with a 9Hz refresh rate. Rumours suggest it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Nothing Phone (1) will come with a dual camera setup, as seen in the images online.

