Nothing Phone (1) May Be Priced Under Rs 30,000 And It Will Compete With These Smartphones From Moto, Realme, Xiaomi

Nothing Phone (1), currently one of the most talked about Android smartphones, is set to launch on July 12. The Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, which gives us a slight hint as to the segment the Nothing Phone 1 will belong to. It won’t be surprising to see the Nothing Phone (1) priced under Rs 30,000. To make the Nothing Phone (1) more attractive, it won’t be surprising to even see the device start at around Rs 25,000 in India including launch offers.

Currently, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset is only present on one other smartphone in the Indian market– Motorola’s Moto Edge 30 5G. The Moto Edge 30 5G is the only smartphone in the Indian market right now that comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chip and it costs Rs 29,999. The Moto Edge 30 5G is claimed to be the slimmest 5G smartphone in the world, and comes with a 6.5-inch pOLED display that has a 144Hz refresh rate, and a triple rear camera setup.

Given the price sensitive market, where people are quick to judge a smartphone by its spec-sheet to price ratio, it would be highly unlikely that Nothing would launch an expensive smartphone by offering a chipset that is available in phones under Rs 30,000.

Now, while the Moto Edge 30 5G is currently the only smartphone in the Indian market that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, there are a bunch of smartphones that are available with its predecessor, the Snapdragon 778G.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 778G Plus

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus is an incremental update to the Snapdragon 778G. Both the smartphone chipsets are fourth-generation mobile chips from Qualcomm, and are built on the same 6nm process with the same Kryo 670 architecture. Both have the same amount of cores and threads, but the Snapdragon 778G Plus is clocked at a higher frequency, meaning that it is relatively faster than the standard Snapdragon 778G. The clocking frequency is the major difference between the two chips, as they both share the same GPU, similar codecs, maximum RAM capacity, and more. With the two chips having minor differences, let us take a look at all the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G-powered smartphones in India, to give you a better idea of the Nothing Phone 1’s competition in the country.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Priced at Rs 23,999 onwards in India, the Vivo T1 Pro comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

iQoo Z6 Pro

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G is also priced at Rs 23,999 onwards in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 66W FlashCharge fast charging support.

Realme 9 SE 5G

The Realme 9 SE is also one of the many Snapdragon 778G-powered devices in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 19,999 in India and comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate. The Realme 9 SE variant comes with a Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable further. Realme 9 5G SE also gets a 5000mAh battery but with 30W fast charging in tow.

Realme GT Master Edition

The Realme GT Master Edition is also a Snapdragon 778G-powered device in India. It is priced at Rs 25,999 onwards in India. The Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Priced at Rs 41,999 onwards in India, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and features RAM Plus with which you can expand RAM up to 16GB. The Galaxy A73 5G features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter with OIS, a 12-megapixel shooter, and two 5-megapixel shooters.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, priced at Rs 28,999 onwards in India also comes with a Snapdragon 778G chipset. Apart from that, the smartphone sports a 6.55-inch display with HDR10+ support and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup and there is a 4,250mAh battery on the smartphone that supports 33W fast charging.

