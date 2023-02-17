Nothing Phone (1) Now Getting Stable Android 13 Update: All Details

Nothing has finally decided that the Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5.2 version is stable and can be offered to users. The company has promised that the Android 13 update will be offered early this year and it seems Carl and Pei are on course to meet that goal.

The update is being rolled out to those who had got the beta version earlier this year. Once the company feels this version is bug-free and has no issues, we expect the full public release to be issued for all Nothing Phone (1) users.

Nothing Founder Pei has talked about improving the software experience of the phone, which seems to be the main objective, until we see another smartphone from the company this year. Having worked with OnePlus (and built its brand), Pei understands the importance of a fluid software experience and with the Nothing OS 1.5.2 version, we are hoping to see a wide range of improvements on the device.

Nothing Phone (1) is likely to see improved battery life, as stated by Pei during the internal tests. They have also managed to reduce the power consumption, which means less heating on the panel. The changelog also mentions that the app startup speed has gone up by up to 71 percent, and a new set of features for the Glyph interface.

The whole set of changes on the stable version is quite big, so if you have been on the Nothing OS beta version we suggest you look for the system update that gets you upgraded to Nothing OS 1.5.2 today.

Nothing has started hyping its next smartphone, likely to be called the Phone (2). The company is bringing this device to the US which wasn’t the case with its first phone. Nothing has also mentioned that the next phone will be targeting the premium segment, which is likely to put it against the OnePlus 11 and the Xiaomi 13 series in the market.

