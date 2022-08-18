Nothing Phone (1) Prices Increased By Rs 1,000 In India: Here’s How Much You Have To Pay Now

Nothing Phone (1) is now available at a new price for consumers in India after the company announced a price hike of Rs 1,000 on its first smartphone. Nothing launched the device last month and made it available in India and a few European countries. Nothing Phone (1) is the second product from the company after it made its debut with Nothing Ear (1) earlier in the year.

The update about the price hike was shared by Manu Sharma, Vice President & General Manager, Nothing India via this tweet. He explained that factors like fluctuating currency exchange rates, and rising component costs have forced the company to change its prices.

Thank you for the love shown towards Phone (1)! With fluctuating currency exchange rates & rising component costs, we had to change prices. Starting today, Phone (1) will be available @flipkart for 8GB/128GB (INR 33,999), 8GB/256GB (INR 36,999), and 12GB/256GB (INR 39,999). — Manu Sharma (@buildingnothing) August 18, 2022

Nothing Phone (1) India Price Hike: Details

Nothing Phone (1) will now be available for a starting price of Rs 33,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The cost goes up to Rs 36,999 and Rs 39,999 for the 8+256GB variant and 12+256GB option, respectively. Nothing Phone (1) launched in India for Rs 32,999.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

Nothing Phone (1) comes powered by the Snapdragon 778+ chipset, and it runs on the Nothing OS software. The phone’s unique design at the back has caught everyone’s eye and the Glyph interface has made it popular among the non-techies as well. It has dual rear cameras, and the battery supports 45W wired charging, as well as wireless charging, which is a rarity in this segment. It is also not giving you the charger in the box.

Nothing has faced issues related to the high demand, which has forced the company to rethink its production plans and meet the needs of those who had pre-ordered the device prior to the launch.

