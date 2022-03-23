Nothing Phone 1 Smartphone Confirmed, Launching With Qualcomm Chip Later This Year

Nothing has officially confirmed the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone, which will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset, and running on the new Nothing OS platform. The company has set a Summer launch timeline for its first smartphone, so the wait goes on. We also don’t know the hardware model that Nothing is going to use from Qualcomm on this device.

Carl Pei, Founder, of Nothing claims he wants to build a compelling alternative to Apple. “Nothing’s product ecosystem will be open and different,” he added speaking at the launch event. He also referred to the smartphone ecosystem as becoming mundane, and he hopes Nothing can bring a dose of freshness to the market for consumers.

Carl says Nothing OS will use the best features of the stock Android platform. He also talked about the software is fast and smooth, which is a similar focus to what OnePlus has delivered with its OxygenOS over the years, something that Carl knows very well. Nothing phone (1) gets three years of software updates, and four years of security updates.

Carl also talked about the iconic design that Nothing phone will adopt, showcasing some of the examples with the dialer and voice recorder app. He even showed the demo of how the recorder app captures sound.

But Nothing is opening up the ecosystem to third-party brands, with Carl specifically mentioning AirPods and Tesla. He also said that Nothing OS launcher will be made available to select smartphones from next month.

The hype has been built, set and it continues, as the Nothing phone (1) only has a name and partnership to refer with right now.

We wait for a few more months to see if Carl and Co. really have a compelling product and one that can become an Apple alternative.

